Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments is participating in Make it in the Emirates 2026 (Miite), underscoring the strength, scale and diversity of its UAE‑based industrial manufacturing companies spanning multiple sectors. Through a collective presence at Miite Dubai Investments is showcasing the breadth of its manufacturing operations across pharmaceutical, glass, aluminium, steel structures, metal fabrication, lighting solutions, insulation and polystyrene reflecting the Group’s long‑standing role in supporting the UAE’s industrial development agenda.

Dubai Investments’ participation brings together a wide range of established manufacturing subsidiaries, including Globalpharma, Emirates Glass, Emirates Float Glass, Emirates Building Systems, Emirates Extrusion Factory, Gulf Metal Craft, Lite‑Tech Industries and Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, each operating manufacturing facilities in the UAE and serving distinct yet complementary industrial and commercial markets.

Across architectural and specialised glass manufacturing, Dubai Investments is highlighting capabilities through Emirates Glass and Emirates Float Glass. Emirates Glass is showcasing bullet‑resistant and fire‑resistant glass solutions designed for high‑performance and safety‑critical building requirements, while Emirates Float Glass is presenting a range of clear, tinted, Vision Cool and coated glass products serving architectural, energy‑efficient and commercial applications.

In the structural and metals segment, Emirates Building Systems is highlighting its expertise in structural steel solutions supporting industrial, commercial and infrastructure developments. Complementing this, Emirates Extrusion Factory is showcasing aluminium extrusion capabilities catering to architectural, industrial and engineered applications across regional markets, reinforcing Dubai Investments’ integrated offering in core construction materials.

Dubai Investments’ portfolio also spans essential building and industrial components. Emirates Extruded Polystyrene is presenting its StarFoam® extruded polystyrene insulation products, widely used across construction and infrastructure projects. Lite‑Tech Industries is showcasing LED lighting solutions designed for commercial, industrial and outdoor use, while Gulf Metal Craft is highlighting its custom metal fabrication and engineered solutions serving specialised industrial and architectural needs.

In the healthcare manufacturing segment, Globalpharma, a pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is participating through a dedicated stand, where it is showcasing a range of generic medicines manufactured in the UAE, reflecting the Group’s role in local pharmaceutical production and healthcare supply.

Collectively, these manufacturing capabilities form an integrated industrial ecosystem that supports demand across construction, infrastructure, healthcare, industrial and specialised manufacturing sectors, both locally and across regional markets.

Dubai Investments’ continued investment in local manufacturing capacity over the decades aligns closely with the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative and serves as an important platform for Dubai Investments to reaffirm its position as a diversified industrial manufacturer, backed by depth, scale and sectoral breadth.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,724 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 23.28 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit – www.dubaiinvestments.com