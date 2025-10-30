Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company with a 30-year legacy listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced the construction of the second production line for its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), at its facility within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments and Mohammed Ghareeb, Chief Experience Officer of KEZAD Group, along with other senior officials from Dubai Investments and government authorities. Representatives from the project’s key technology, civil works and contract management partners were also present, reflecting the collaborative effort behind this milestone.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “The second float line marks a transformative milestone for the UAE’s industrial manufacturing landscape. With dual float lines and the introduction of Ultra Clear Glass, the Group is expanding capacity, enhancing product offerings and providing customers with a complete range of high-performance glass solutions under one roof. This project underscores Dubai Investments’ commitment to industrial innovation, sustainable growth and economic diversification.”

The expansion, representing an additional investment of over AED 600 million, will establish Emirates Float Glass (EFG) as the only glass manufacturer in the GCC operating dual float lines, significantly increasing its production capabilities.

The project also introduces the Ultra Clear Glass production line, a first-of-its-kind capability in the GCC and the Middle East. Together with EFG’s magnetron sputtering coater, the new line will offer a full range of high-transmission, low-emissivity coatings, meeting growing demand for premium architectural, solar and industrial glass applications. Combined with the Group’s other glass subsidiaries — Emirates Glass and Saudi American Glass customers will have a one-stop solution for their entire glass requirements, from standard float glass to advanced, coated specialty products.

EFG is also the only ICV-certified glass manufacturer, listed in the Golden List of the Abu Dhabi Economic Department, reflecting its commitment to local value creation, sustainable practices and high-quality operations.

Construction is underway, with the second float line expected to be fully operational by late 2027 to early 2028. Once complete, Emirates Float Glass will solidify its position as a regional leader in float-glass manufacturing, offering unmatched production capacity, technological innovation, and a comprehensive product range for customers across the GCC and beyond.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,854 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22.7 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About Emirates Float Glass (EFG)

Emirates Float Glass is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a premier glass manufacturer in the UAE, providing high-quality float glass solutions for the construction, architectural, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, precision, and sustainability, the company delivers advanced glass products that meet international standards and cater to both local and regional projects. Emirates Float Glass collaborates with world-class partners to integrate cutting-edge technology and efficient manufacturing processes, ensuring excellence in every product. To learn more, visit - www.efgme.com.

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Tel: +971 4 8122471

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestments.com