Dubai, UAE: Established in 1995 by Dubai Municipality in partnership with UN-Habitat, the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development has opened applications for its 14th cycle, inviting cities, organizations, and innovators worldwide to showcase transformative solutions shaping the future of urban living.

The Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development aims to recognize excellence and support human settlements best practices and to create a global and unique knowledge sharing platform for best practices in human settlements.

With a total prize value of USD 1 million (USD 200,000 per category), the Award highlights innovative, adaptable practices that advance sustainable urban development and improve quality of life in communities globally.

The application deadline for the 14th Cycle of the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development is 17 October 2025, with the award ceremony set to take place from 3 to 5 February 2026 during the World Government Summit in Dubai.