As part of its efforts to cement Dubai’s position as a global alternative dispute resolution hub, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) has finalized its new 2022 Arbitration Rules. Following review by the Arbitration Court of the DIAC, the new Rules were approved by the DIAC’s Board of Directors at a board meeting held on 25 February 2022.

The new Rules were drafted by a dedicated task force comprising regional and international arbitration practitioners, and members of the DIAC’s Secretariat. The new Rules reflect the latest developments in the field of international arbitration, as well as the evolving needs of the business community, and are aimed at improving the efficiency of the arbitration procedures and ensuring that the users would benefit from a wide range of additions.

Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the DIAC Board of Directors highlighted that the new Rules align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,

to position DIAC as one of the world’s top 5 arbitration centres in the next three years.

“Our priority in the coming years is to strengthen DIAC’s position as a leading centre for settling disputes locally, regionally, and globally, by enhancing arbitration practices and standards, which will in turn improve the ease of doing business in Dubai. The changes to the rules are a major step forward in terms of reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for arbitration.” said Dr. Al Tayer.

Dr. Ahmed Bin Hazeem, Vice Chairman of DIAC and President of the Court of Arbitration noted “that the task force took into account the demands of the arbitration community and that the new rules provide a framework for efficient dispute resolution.” “Aligned with the UAE Arbitration Law, DIAC’s new Arbitration Rules reflect the digitalization of the businesses in the post Covid-era”, Dr. Bin Hezeem added, describing the new Rules as an added value in line with the best practices in arbitration.

Provisions of the new Rules were designed to streamline arbitration procedures and facilitate the time efficiency of the proceedings, while maintaining a balance between autonomy of the parties and empowering the arbitrators to manage cases efficiently.

Most notable additions to the new Rules are the provisions dealing with consolidation, joinder, expedited proceedings, alternative process for appointing arbitrators,as well as exceptional proceedings, such as emergency arbitrator and conciliation. Much-anticipated, legal fees are now part of the arbitration costs and could be claimed by the parties under the new Rules.

The new Rules, to be found on DIAC website: www.diac.ae, will come into effect starting 21 March 2022 and will govern all new requests for arbitration and exceptional procedures submitted after this date.

In addition, the DIAC is pleased to announce the appointment of its Arbitration Court, established in accordance with the Statute of the DIAC, issued by Decree No. 34 of 2021 of the Government of Dubai concerning the DIAC. The Arbitration Court replaces the Executive Committee of the DIAC and assumes its duties of undertaking general supervision of the ADR services offered and supervising the management of all cases administered by the DIAC.

The members of the Arbitration Court were confirmed by the DIAC’s Board of Directors and include Dr. Ahmed Bin Hazeem Al Suwaidi (President) Ahmed Mohamed Al Rasheed, Jehad Abdulrazzaq Kazim, Graham Kenneth Lovett, H.E. Justice Shamlan Al Sawalehi, Mohammad Rashid Al Suwaidi, Dr. Mansoor Al Osaimi, Dr. Yousef Al Suwaidi, and Gemma Nemer.

About DIAC

Established in 1994, the DIAC, an autonomous non-profit institution that provides regional and international businesses with arbitration services, is the largest arbitration centre in the Middle East. DIAC’s major objectives include establishing Dubai as a leading global centre for alternative dispute resolution, promoting ADR services and serving the international financial and business communities, since 2007, it has handled over 3,757 cases. Recently, the Centre was named as one of the top ten centers in the world by the International Arbitration Survey conducted jointly by the White & Case law firm and Queen Mary University of London.

In 2021, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed issued a decree dissolving the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) and the Dubai International Financial Centre Arbitration Institute, and merging their operations and assets into DIAC.

