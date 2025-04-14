Dubai: In line with its 'Patient First' commitment, and as part of the "Nabadat" campaign, a humanitarian initiative aimed at providing comprehensive medical care to individuals suffering from congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions; Dubai Health, in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, has successfully performed 11 complex cardiac surgeries for patients across diverse age groups. The campaign is driven by Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, as part of efforts to strengthen community solidarity by supporting patients who lack access to healthcare. The services included critical heart surgeries and catheterization procedures at Dubai Health hospitals.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, stated: "We take pride in our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment through the 'Nabadat' campaign and their support for our cardiac surgery initiatives. This partnership underscores the importance of joint efforts with various entities to expand the scope of charitable and humanitarian work."

Dr. Al Zarooni added: "The 'Nabadat' initiative continues its mission to provide treatment to those facing financial barriers to healthcare. This reflects the commitment of Al Jalila Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment to delivering high-quality healthcare for all, in line with Dubai Health's 'Patient First' commitment."

Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, commented: "Inspired by the vision of our wise leadership, we dedicate resources and efforts to ensure eligible patients receive comprehensive medical care. 'Nabadat' is a pivotal initiative that embodies the enduring values of compassion in our nation, saving the lives of children and adults with congenital heart defects and offering them a chance for a better future. Originally launched to support children with heart conditions, the initiative has since expanded to include adults and senior citizens who lack the means to afford treatment, providing them with access to specialized medical care."

Al Mazrouei added: " We are proud to fund this humanitarian initiative, which embodies the true spirit of medicine, saving lives irrespective of financial barriers. By providing surgical procedures and comprehensive care, 'Nabadat' upholds the principles of solidarity and compassion.”

Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the 'Nabadat' initiative, emphasized: "Dubai Health is committed to supporting such initiatives by leveraging our medical expertise, believing that healthcare is a universal right and that timely interventions can transform lives. We mobilized all resources and medical teams to ensure the success of this campaign, performing 11 life-saving surgeries, with all patients fully recovering."

Dr. Al Jassim noted that coordination among UAE charitable organizations has enhanced efforts to treat heart patients across various age groups. Children under 15 receive care at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, while adults are treated at Dubai Hospital, reflecting a shared mission to improve lives.

Professor Zuhair Al Helis, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon and Leader of the 'Nabadat' Medical Team said that the cases included defects in major heart arteries, valve disorders, and weakened heart muscles. Despite the complexity and lengthy duration of some procedures, all surgeries were completed successfully without complications, enabling patients to resume normal lives.

Among the cases was a 34-year-old woman with a severe fungal prosthetic valve and inflammation around the aortic root. She underwent a successful natural valve replacement despite the complexity. Another case involved a young man whose heart valve was damaged in an accident; the team repaired it while addressing his rib fractures with support from Rashid Hospital specialists. A third patient, a 23-year-old man, underwent a successful repair for a congenital tricuspid valve defect.

About Al Jalila Foundation

Al Jalila Foundation, that leads Dubai Health’s giving mission, is a global healthcare charity transforming lives through medical innovation.

Established in April 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the foundation works to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical advancement.

The foundation provides essential treatment for those unable to afford healthcare, funds scholarships for medical professionals, and supports pioneering research addressing critical health challenges, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and mental health.

As a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and leader of the A'awen program, Al Jalila Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope for patients and their families.