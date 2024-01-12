The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to confirm that wealth manager GSB Capital Limited (GSB) has achieved CISI Chartered FirmTM status.

GSB is the first-ever international firm, and the first in the Middle East, to achieve CISI Chartered FirmTM status, which shows that the firm has met rigorous eligibility criteria. Approved CISI Chartered FirmTM status demonstrates that a firm is operating at the highest levels of trustworthiness and professionalism.

Criteria for achieving CISI Chartered FirmTM status include that a firm should have regulatory recognition, at least 50% of staff in their core area must be individually chartered with CISI, a CISI qualifications and CPD programme should be in place and the firm’s purpose and values must align with the CISI Code of Conduct.

Achieving CISI Chartered FirmTM allows consumers to identify these firms as adhering to the highest standards of professionalism, thus enhancing trust and confidence.

Based in Dubai and licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, GSB are the first UAE-headquartered firm to achieve the CISI Chartered FirmTM accolade. Since Ross and Alison Whatnall founded GSB in April 2021, the company has provided a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

The firm believes that the award of CISI Chartered FirmTM status is a vital part of its ambitions to become a leader in the global wealth management and financial advice markets. 2024 marks an exciting year for GSB, with M&A aspirations as well as plans for further international expansion, including in the UK.

CISI Chief Executive Tracy Vegro said: “This is great news to start off the New Year and we are so pleased to welcome GSB as a CISI Chartered FirmTM. Lifelong learning and professionalism – comprised of knowledge, skills and behaviour – are key to a firm’s success and development. GSB have demonstrated that they have a serious commitment to these values and therefore to the service they offer to consumers.”

Matt Cowan Chartered MCSI, CISI Regional Director MENA: “This is a fabulous achievement by GSB and clearly demonstrates their total commitment to professionalism. It also indicates how the UAE Financial Services sector is developing and the importance of professionalism as a core component to any serious business. I expect many other firms across the region will follow the example set by GSB and seek CISI Chartered FirmTM status.”

Ross Whatnall Chartered MCSI, founding partner and chief executive officer of GSB, says:

“I am delighted that GSB has become the first company headquartered outside of the UK to receive CISI Chartered FirmTM status. The business philosophy of GSB is founded on a commitment to ethical values, which serves as a testament to our determination to maintain the highest standards of professionalism for our clients. By placing ethics at the core of our business operations, we offer tangible proof of our unwavering focus on providing exemplary services.

“Since our launch three years ago in Dubai, GSB has pioneered how advice is provided to high net worth and mass affluent individuals. We are proud of the strong reputation GSB has developed for delivering client-centred, conscientious and transparent wealth management and advisory services across the Middle East and beyond.”

Alison Whatnall, founding partner and chief operating officer of GSB, says:

“We sought CISI Chartered FirmTM status as a way to independently verify that GSB upholds and demonstrates the highest ethical standards in financial services. GSB is the first CISI firm headquartered outside of the UK to achieve this prestigious status.

“CISI Chartered FirmTM status is only the beginning for the growth of GSB – we have ambitious plans, a global outlook and a team culture that attracts and unites the very best wealth planners and advisers.”

-Ends-

Those interested in finding out more about becoming a CISI Chartered FirmTM should contact charteredfirms@cisi.org