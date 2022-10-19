UAE, Dubai: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has signed a partnership agreement with Al Taher & Al Sabri Advocates to expand its cooperation with concerned authorities strengthen both sides’ collaboration, and lay solid foundations for joint strategic work.

Under the newly signed agreement, Al Taher & Al Sabri Advocates will handle all cases referred to it by the foundation and will provide legal advice in various matters. It will also represent the foundation in civil, criminal, and other legal cases brought by or against it.

The agreement was inked by H.E. Sheikha Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, and Lawyer Abdullah Hassan Al Taher, Executive Director of Al Taher & Al Sabri Advocates, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The deal stipulates that the law firm shall provide free legal services to the foundation as a humanitarian contribution to combat domestic violence, mistreatment of children, and human trafficking. The former shall also take rapid actions in any instances that call for urgent consultations, and will provide training courses and workshops on domestic violence, ill-treatment of children, and human trafficking. Additionally, it will provide seminars on awareness and education.

Underscoring the importance of the new collaboration, Sheikha Al Mansoori stressed that the partnership is the latest in a string of agreements signed as part of the foundation's strategy, which aims to raise community awareness about a variety of issues that affect women and children. She added that the foundation is keen to provide all forms of support to women and children on many issues that directly affect their lives.

Al Mansoori stated that the foundation pays utmost attention to strengthening and broadening its collaboration with all entities operating in Dubai in order to promote community development, disseminate a culture of social responsibility, and actively support community service, education, and happiness.

She emphasised that the partnership agreement demonstrates both parties' desire to advance and strengthen their collaboration, accomplish their shared objectives, and coordinate their efforts to protect women's and children's rights and advance the common good in society.

For his part, Lawyer Abdullah Hassan Al Taher said that Al Taher & Al Sabri Advocates is excited to cooperate with the foundation to further the common good of society, provide legal expertise, advice, and assistance, as well as to defend the rights of those in need. This will pave the way for more collaborations with other parties in order to realize the UAE's vision, Al Taher added.

He reaffirmed that the new partnership signed with the DFWAC will certainly yield good results on all levels, especially as the company will be engaged in holding seminars, lectures, and workshops for all target groups.

