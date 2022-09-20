At the second edition of the Travel Retail Superstars Awards, Dubai Duty Free (DDF) won three awards in a ceremony that took place online on 15th September 2022.

Organised by The Moodie Davitt Report, the Travel Retail Superstars Awards were established to recognise the heroic efforts of employees in the travel retail industry during the pandemic.

Dubai Duty Free received three awards in the Middle East & Africa category including “Innovation - Back Office” for Commercial Team (HR), “Humanity, Leadership & Inspiration” for Human Resources Team and “Star Individual – Shop Floor” for Sales Assistant, Kamaluddin Ali Madad.

Commenting on these awards, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to have received three awards and to have our efforts recognised once again in the Travel Retail Superstars Awards. It demonstrates the commitment by our employees in adapting our business despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. I'd like to express my gratitude to the panel of judges who voted for Dubai Duty Free in these categories.”

The DDF Commercial Team (HR) were awarded for innovation with social media such as Live Sales, while the DDF Human Resources Team were recognised for managing the rehiring of Dubai Duty Free staff in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, Dubai Duty Free Sales Assistant, Kamaluddin Ali Madad was awarded for providing excellent service under the “GOTCHA”program.

The Travel Retail Superstars Awards were first launched as part of the second Virtual Travel Retail Expo in 2021 and Dubai Duty Free has won four awards in its inaugural year, including the "Star Team – Shopfloor" for DDF Brand Ambassadors for Pernod Ricard, "Star Team-Back Office" for Operations and HR Team, "Star Individual-Shop Floor" for Sales Assistant, Ali Attia Ali Elsayed and "Innovation-Back Office" for IT Team for Home Delivery Specials service.

