Dubai Duty Free was voted the “Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the 22nd consecutive year at the recently concluded Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards held at Palazzo Versace Dubai on 1st May.

Dubai Duty Free, which marks its 40th anniversary this year, came out top in the readers’ and online survey conducted by the Business Traveller magazine in the duty free category and beat stiff competition among the other nominated airport retailers.

Commenting on the award, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin said: “Receiving this honor for the 22nd straight year since 2002 is significant and showcases the dedication of our team of staff who continue to do an excellent job. I want to express my gratitude to our Chairman HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for his unwavering support, and many thanks to all of those who have supported us and voted for us every year.”

Organised by Motivate Publishing and Panacea Publishing, the awards recognise the best of the best across 40 categories spanning three main divisions including airlines, airports and hotels as well as a special award for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award for “Best DutyFree Shopping in the Middle East” was presented by Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group to Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Duty Free along with Salah Tahlak, Joint COO and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing.

-Ends-

