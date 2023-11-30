Dubai Duty Free was named ‘Retail Company of the Year’ at the 11th edition of the Gulf Business Awards held on Tuesday night, 28th November at Palazzo Versace Dubai.



Organised by Motivate Publishing, the annual Gulf Business Awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence in multiple industries including banking, finance and investment, construction and real estate, healthcare, transport and logistics, technology, retail, and hospitality. The award also shines a light on individual excellence through the ‘Business Leader of the Year’ and the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. All winners were selected by a judging panel of regional industry leaders.



This is the fifth time that Dubai Duty Free has won in the highly competitive retail category, having won in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2022. It also won in other categories, including “UAE Company of the Year (2014) and “Gulf Business Company of the Year (2018), as well as personal awards for Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, including “Retail Business Leader of the Year” (2016, 2017) and “Lifetime Achievement” in 2021.



Commenting on the award, Mr. McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to have won the Gulf Business Awards for ‘Retail Company of the Year’. To receive this award for the fifth time reflects the hard work of all our employees in making our business successful and is a fitting tribute on our 40th anniversary. I would also like to thank H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, for his ongoing support.”



Mr. McLoughlin was joined at the awards ceremony by Ramesh Cidambi COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO and Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing.



