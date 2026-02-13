Dubai Duty Free, through its Foundation, has reaffirmed its long-standing strategic partnership with Dubai Cares by renewing its support for an additional 3 years (2026-2028), following the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The renewed commitment will see funds directed towards supporting Dubai Cares’ Schools2030 programme, a global education initiative that places teachers at the heart of education transformation.

The partnership, which began in 2017, will see the Dubai Duty Free Foundation continue its support of the UAE‑based global philanthropic organisation through an annual contribution of AED 1.5 million from 2026 to 2028, supporting the implementation of Schools2030 across multiple countries.

Schools2030 is a multi-country initiative implemented by the Aga Khan Foundation and aims to improve holistic learning outcomes by placing teacher agency at the centre of education transformation. The programme’s second phase focuses on scaling proven tools and approaches, including Human Centred Design and holistic learning assessment, through cross-sectoral and multi-stakeholder partnerships that connect schools, systems and societies.

The MoU signing took place in the presence of Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Ramesh Cidambi said, “Our renewed partnership with Dubai Carers reflects Dubai Duty Free’s long term commitment to advancing accessible and quality education for underprivileged communities around the world. By continuing our support for initiatives such as Schools2030, we are reinforcing our role in driving meaningful education solutions by empowering teachers, strengthening learning outcomes and fostering education systems that are more responsive to the needs of students and communities.”

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Partnerships anchored in long‑term commitment are essential for achieving sustainable impact. The Dubai Duty Free Foundation continues to set a strong example of philanthropic leadership by investing consistently in education, one of the most powerful drivers of human development. The Foundation’s renewed support enables us to scale proven, teacher‑led approaches that improve holistic learning outcomes and help shape more resilient and equitable education systems worldwide.”

Also present at the MoU signing were other senior executives from Dubai Duty Free including, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Dr. Bernard Creed, Senior Vice President – Finance, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Olympia Pineda, Manager – Corporate Responsibility Department, as well as Zainab Faraidooni, Deputy Director – Partnerships at Dubai Cares.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching 117 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae