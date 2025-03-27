Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Support Decision-Making

Younus Al Nasser:

Digital Dubai has embraced synthetic data as a practical solution to maximize data value and extract meaningful insights—fully aligned with our strategy to digitize life and solidify Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital transformation.

Our collaboration with BlueGen.ai is rooted in the belief that we are all partners in driving digital transformation and sharing the benefits of this journey, which prioritizes the human element while fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

Dubai – As part of its commitment to fostering innovation in data analysis, statistics, and the use of artificial intelligence, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment announced its collaboration with BlueGen.ai a company specializing in the development of AI solutions for synthetic data, to conduct an experimental study aimed at exploring the potential of synthetic data in improving the quality and accuracy of labor force analyses.

This collaboration is part of the strategic vision of Digital Dubai which focuses on adopting cutting-edge AI technologies to amplify the impact of statistical data in decision-making. Synthetic data offers an innovative solution that enables the development of precise AI models while ensuring data privacy and enhancing the quality of economic and social analysis. It also provides a secure and effective training environment for AI systems, facilitating the development of advanced analytical tools capable of simulating real-world data patterns without exposing original data to security risks or violating regulatory frameworks.

Empowering Future Data for Dubai

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, stated: "Data is the backbone of decision-making and a primary driver of development in this era of digital transformation. The greatest challenge, however, lies in balancing data-driven innovation with governance that respects social, cultural, and legal considerations, including privacy at both individual and institutional levels. To address this, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, has embraced synthetic data as a practical solution to maximize data value and extract meaningful insights—fully aligned with our strategy to digitize life and solidify Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital transformation."

He added: "Our collaboration with BlueGen.ai underscores Digital Dubai’s commitment to fostering partnerships with leading institutions in data and artificial intelligence. We believe that driving digital transformation and shaping the future is a collective effort—one that ensures the benefits of human-centered advancements contribute to economic growth and sustainable development."

The Role of Synthetic Data

Nusaiba Al Marzooqi, Manager of Prices and Cost of Living Statistics at the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating: "Synthetic data marks a major advancement in statistics, enabling the creation of realistic datasets while safeguarding privacy. This innovation enhances the accuracy and reliability of analytical models and serves as a strategic tool for training AI algorithms in a secure environment. By reflecting market patterns and economic shifts, synthetic data improves predictive accuracy and strengthens data-driven decision-making."

Detailed Study Report

As part of the project’s outcomes, a comprehensive analytical report has been released, detailing the findings of the experimental study. This report highlights the effectiveness of generative models of synthetic data in enhancing the representation of labor market data, such as unemployment rates across different population groups, without compromising the accuracy of statistical indicators. The report also addresses the challenges encountered, the innovative solutions implemented and provides future recommendations for utilizing synthetic data to advance official statistics.

Towards a More Advanced Data System

The findings of this study contribute to the development of new methodologies that support the digital transformation of official statistics, in line with Dubai’s ambition to become the global capital of digital data. The report also enhances understanding of how synthetic data can serve as a supportive tool for official statistics while ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and transparency in providing data to decision-makers and the public.

Next Steps

Regarding the report’s outcomes, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, in collaboration with BlueGen.ai will explore opportunities to expand the application of these methodologies on a broader scale. This will pave the way for adopting synthetic data as an integral part of decision-making processes and the analysis of future statistical data in Dubai.