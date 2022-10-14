Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its participation at GITEX 2022, Dubai CommerCity, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), showcased an array of benefits to support creativity and digital innovation and boost the performance of Dubai’s creative sector. As part of the event, Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone dedicated to digital commerce, also highlighted global retail and digital commerce trends and their adaptability to the Middle East.

In collaboration with Dubai Culture, Dubai CommerCity presented its wide range of solutions to support entrepreneurs to kick off their journey in cultural and creative sectors, which include: Performing Arts and Celebration, Visual Arts and Crafts, Design and Creative Services, and Audiovisual and Interactive media. Dubai CommerCity and Dubai Culture provide entrepreneurs in the fields of literature, culture, fine arts, performing arts, heritage, history, and knowledge, with the opportunity to apply for a long-term cultural visa, a first-of-its-kind 10-year residency offered to creative talents.

Dubai CommerCity highlighted its efforts to support creativity and digital innovation, by issuing a Talent Pass for freelancers within creative fields, providing co-working spaces which incorporate advanced technologies to meet the requirements of creative entrepreneurs, as well as o­ffering creative workspaces, studios, conference rooms, and exhibition and art gallery spaces.

In addition, as part of the event, Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Dubai CommerCity, discussed global retail and digital commerce trends and their adaptability to the Middle East. Bittermann said: “Looking to the future of digital commerce, some of the most significant predictable digital commerce trends will include conversational commerce, super-apps, and the metaverse, which we have already started experiencing. Some other retail trends include the beacon technology, digital experience mall, contactless shopping, micro-fulfilment centres within shopping malls, among others.”

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated to digital commerce, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). In September 2022, Dubai CommerCity unveiled a new corporate identity aligned with its new strategic direction, which pivots on transforming its operations and services to digital commerce. The free zone is strategically located in the heart of Dubai and next to DXB Airport to enable businesses to benefit from geographic advantages for trade and digital commerce businesses. It provides an ecosystem and digital infrastructure to accelerate digital commerce businesses and offers 360-degrees on-site guidance and banking solutions in partnership with leading regional banks. The free zone’s services include advisory, business setup, industry specialized consultancy, tech solutions, content management, digital marketing, customs, last mile, and fulfilment solutions.

Taking from 10 – 14 October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech show, brought together the world’s most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society and culture through the sheer power of innovation.