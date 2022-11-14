The personalised program is designed to help adults improve focus, stress management, anxiety, memory, comprehension and performance

UAE, Dubai: A new and highly anticipated treatment The Brain Balance Experience is now available in Dubai at the renowned clinic, Yugen Care by Dr. Gehad. Using state-of-the-art technology providing results-driven solutions, clinicians can gain an understanding of each client’s unique brain functions, and then create a tailored plan to help each improve their focus, manage stress, anxiety, improve their memory, comprehension and performance.

The treatment programme includes four comprehensive stages:

The first step of the experience is The Neural Check, which highlights the relationship between heart and brain and the impact on health. In other words, how the body is dealing with stress. The second stage of the treatment is The BioCharger. Every cell in the body has a tiny electrical current flowing through it. This energy can become unbalanced, a sign that the cell has become stressed or otherwise unhealthy. The BioCharger NG is the first energy platform of its kind that can replicate, optimise, and amplify nature’s energies to restore strength, stamina, coordination and mental clarity. The third step is the Brain Balance. Proven technology is used that is designed to guide the brain through multiple brainwave states of deep relaxation, immediately boosting energy and training the brain to continually function at its peak for optimal performance of mind and body. The fourth and final stage of the experience is the Outcome of The Neural Check. By incorporating the data measured by The Neural Check, the clinicians have a better understanding of how actions and lifestyle are contributing factors to the individual’s health challenges. The Neural Check can help identify the underlying health issues such as stress levels, digestion, inflammation and brain toxicity. With this knowledge, clients are provided with the right tools for creating new habits and behaviours that will help slow negative processes, and not allow stress to prematurely age the body. The ability for the body to recover is key for repair, rejuvenation and long-term health.

Dubai clinic Yugen Care by Dr. Gehad opened earlier this year at Villa 467 B, Opposite Sunset Mall Jumeirah Beach Rd – Jumeirah 3, Dubai.

The clinic is now accepting online bookings. For more information, please visit www.yugencare.com , call 050 550 0734 or visit @yugen_care on Instagram.

About Yugen Care

Yugen Care is a multi-disciplinary clinic with a holistic wellness approach. Established by Dr. Gehad Masri, a surgeon with a vision and renowned for introducing laser treatments and non-invasive solutions into proctology and colorectal procedures, Yugen Care’s motto is “Look Better, Feel Better, Feel Yugen.” The team of surgeons and experts led by Dr. Gehad represents the International Elite of Healthcare. You don’t have only one Doctors advice, but a team of Doctors and Experts around you to help you reach long-lasting health and beauty results. Powered by the latest technologies, Yugen Care creates personalized one-on-one health and beauty pathways.

