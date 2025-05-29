H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi: “The EU-UAE Investment Roundtable is an important opportunity for business leaders from across all industries to build the relationships that can drive trade and investment to even greater heights.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers explored prospects for enhancing trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and European Union countries today during a roundtable with a high-level delegation led by H.E. Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

The roundtable was attended by H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Mr. Leon Delvaux, Director at the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security, together with representatives from Dubai and the European private sectors.

H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, commented: “The European Union is one of the main pillars of the global economy and our second-most important trade partner. As we accelerate efforts to bring our markets closer together, it is important we build the platforms for our private sectors to identify and explore areas for collaboration, particularly in sectors that align with our economic diversification objectives. The EU-UAE Investment Roundtable is an important opportunity for business leaders from across all industries to build the relationships that can drive trade and investment to even greater heights.”

H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated: “Dubai and the European Union share deep-rooted economic ties built on common interests, mutual aspirations, and a joint commitment to developing a diversified and sustainable economy. Today’s roundtable is designed to advance collaboration in high-potential sectors and identify new avenues for growth. We are committed to supporting European companies and enabling them to expand and thrive while leveraging Dubai as a strategic hub to access new opportunities across local and regional markets.”

The roundtable highlighted the growing economic relations between Dubai and the EU. The total value of non-oil trade between Dubai and EU member states reached AED 206 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 8%.

In a further indication of Dubai’s growing appeal as a leading business hub for European investors, the emirate attracted 380 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from EU countries last year, with a total value of AED 11.3 billion. This represents a 6.7% year-on-year increase in the number of projects and a remarkable 106% rise in the total value of investment projects.

The total value of Dubai’s investments in EU countries between 2020 and 2024 amounted to AED 9.5 billion, creating 8,000 jobs in European markets.

A total of 15,248 companies from EU countries were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of Q1 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 27%. In addition, 4,693 new European companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during 2024.

