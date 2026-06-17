H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to expanding Dubai’s international partnerships with key global markets and unlocking new opportunities across vital sectors.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers explored opportunities to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and Canada’s British Columbia recently during a series of meetings held in Vancouver. The discussions focused on ways to support Canadian companies seeking to expand into Dubai and the wider region, together with opportunities to enhance cooperation in innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment attraction.

The meetings formed part of a visit by a Dubai Chambers delegation to several key Canadian cities and provinces. The delegation met with several organisations focused on entrepreneurship, business growth, and economic development in Vancouver and British Columbia. These included Launch Academy, Invest Vancouver, the Business Council of British Columbia, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The meetings focused on strengthening economic ties, developing partnerships in priority business sectors, and highlighting opportunities for companies to benefit from the competitive advantages offered by both markets.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to expanding Dubai’s international partnerships with key global markets, including Canada, and reinforcing the city’s position as a strategic gateway for companies seeking to grow across the region. By enhancing cooperation with the business community in British Columbia, we aim to unlock new opportunities across vital sectors and contribute to the development of shared investment and trade ties.”

The meetings included discussions with Ray Walia, Co-founder and CEO of Launch Academy, a Vancouver-based global business incubator and accelerator that supports early-stage technology startups through mentorship, training, and access to capital. The meeting explored ways to help Canadian and international startups access opportunities in Dubai, while identifying scope for cooperation on programmes and initiatives that promote innovation and support entrepreneurs.

The Dubai Chambers delegation also met with Jacquie Griffiths, President of Invest Vancouver, Metro Vancouver’s regional economic development organisation. Invest Vancouver works to attract strategic investment, support business growth, and promote the region’s strengths as a globally connected hub for innovation and sustainable growth. The meeting explored opportunities to support investment attraction, help Vancouver-based companies expand into Dubai, and advance cooperation in trade and investment promotion.

The delegation also held a meeting with Ryan Peterson, Chair of the Business Council of British Columbia, which brings together business leaders from across the province to support economic growth, productivity, and competitiveness. The discussions explored ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between British Columbia and Dubai, identify opportunities for cooperation in trade and investment, and engage with council members interested in expanding to the UAE and the wider Middle East.

The delegation also held discussions with Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Western Canada’s leading business association. The meeting explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation through trade missions, business delegations, and market support services for companies in Dubai and Metro Vancouver. The discussions also highlighted Dubai’s role as a global business hub and a gateway to regional and international markets.

The visit also included a meeting with Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, President of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), one of Canada’s leading institutes for applied education. The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in skills development, innovation, applied research, and knowledge transfer. The two sides also discussed potential partnerships to support talent development in sectors including technology, engineering, business, and healthcare.

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ international missions under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to expand trade & investment cooperation between Dubai and promising global markets. The initiative seeks to open new channels for high-level engagement, strengthen ties between Dubai’s business community and its international counterparts, support strategic partnerships, launch joint projects, and enhance sectoral integration. It reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to staying aligned with global economic shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving investment incentives, enabling Dubai-based companies to enter new markets and expand with confidence and efficiency.