Abu Dhabi: As young people continue to spend more of their lives online, cyberbullying remains one of the most urgent challenges affecting their confidence, wellbeing and sense of safety. To help make positive digital behaviour more visible and culturally relevant, global technology group e&, in collaboration with Dubai-born fashion label Mrs Keepa, has launched CTRL + BLOCK, a youth-focused movement that encourages young people to block online bullying, set boundaries and take control of their online spaces.

CTRL + BLOCK reframes blocking not as silence or retreat, but as an act of self-respect, agency and protection. The movement aims to normalise the use of digital safety tools and make standing against online bullying feel confident, visible and socially powerful, while highlighting the impact of cyberbullying and the importance of giving young people practical and emotional permission to protect themselves online. It invites youth, parents, educators, creators and communities to take part in a broader conversation about digital wellbeing, responsible online engagement and the role everyone plays in building safer online environments.

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Group Digital Marketing at e&, said: “Cyberbullying can have a real impact on how young people see themselves and how safe they feel online. With CTRL + BLOCK, we want to send a clear message that blocking online bullying is not weakness; it is a powerful step toward protecting your wellbeing. e& is using its platform to make healthier digital habits more visible, more accepted and more empowering for youth."

The collaboration with Mrs Keepa was created to bring this message closer to youth through culture and self-expression. Fashion is not the purpose of the movement. Rather, it serves as a creative language that helps turn digital boundaries into something young people can see, wear, share and talk about. By working with a homegrown brand known for bold visual storytelling, CTRL + BLOCK turns a familiar digital action into a cultural statement around confidence, identity and self-respect.

Mariam Yehia, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Mrs Keepa, said: “Fashion is how we tell stories at Mrs. Keepa and CTRL+BLOCK is a story about strength. We wanted each piece to remind people that setting boundaries isn’t weakness, it’s power. This collaboration with e& felt right because we both believe tough topics can be tackled in a way that feels human and uplifting.”

Ross Addison, Managing Director/Child and Adolescent Psychologist, Reverse Psychology LLC, said: “Movements like CTRL + BLOCK are important because they make digital boundaries feel normal, healthy and socially accepted.

As part of the collaboration, Mrs Keepa created a limited capsule concept inspired by authentic self-expression, personal boundaries and resilience in the digital age. Built around bold colours, striking iconography and a clear anti-cyberbullying message, the creative partnership gave CTRL + BLOCK a visual identity that resonated with youth and opened a more relatable conversation around online pressure, digital boundaries and the importance of standing against cyberbullying.

CTRL + BLOCK is part of e&'s broader commitment to digital wellbeing, youth empowerment and responsible online engagement. The movement signals a clear position that cyberspace should be safe and respectful for the people who live in it, and that blocking online bullying is a right young people should feel empowered to use.

About e&

e& (ADX: EAND) is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1976, e& leverages its five decades legacy in advanced connectivity to deliver powerful digital solutions that unlock value and drive progress.

For enterprises and governments, e& provides mission-critical infrastructure, including sovereign cloud platforms, data centres, and AI-powered solutions to solve complex challenges and accelerate growth. For millions of customers, the Group brings world-leading connectivity together with digital services across entertainment, fintech, and superapp experiences that enrich daily life.

Driven by innovation and strengthened by global partnerships, e& delivers secure, high-performance technology that strengthens economies and expands opportunity globally.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.