Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Georgian Business Council. The launch of the council represents an important step towards promoting joint opportunities between the private sectors in Dubai and Georgia and supporting the growth of bilateral trade and investment.

The move reflects Dubai's growing attraction among companies and investors from Georgia. Last year, non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Georgia achieved an annual growth of 8.5% to reach a value of AED 1.76 billion. 89 is the total number of active Georgian companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of H1 2024.

The first annual general meeting of the Georgian Business Council discussed ways to enhance cooperation and organise bilateral business events, in addition to exploring opportunities and engaging in the exchange of knowledge and experience.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are proud to support the launch of the Georgian Business Council, which is set to play an important role in boosting bilateral relations by building an effective ecosystem for networking and collaboration. The establishment of the Business Council is set to further enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai for companies from Georgia. This valuable platform will serve as the voice of the Georgian business community in Dubai, paving the way for enhanced advocacy that will contribute to the sustainable success of companies from Georgia in the emirate.”

Country-specific Business Councils represent the nationalities of investors operating in Dubai and, in cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, focus on promoting bilateral trade and investments. Business Councils serve as highly effective platforms for companies to communicate, collaborate, and build impactful partnerships.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is actively working to increase the number of Business Councils to better represent the various nationalities of investors in the emirate. This initiative aims to consolidate efforts to support the expansion of member companies in global markets, unify the voices of Business Councils, and contribute towards achieving their common goals.

