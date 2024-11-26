Maha Al Gargawi: “We remain committed to providing comprehensive support to enhance collaboration among key partners, including the business community and government entities, as part of our drive to cement Dubai's position as a global destination for growth and prosperity.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently held its fourth quarterly gathering of Business Groups and Councils for 2024. The gala dinner explored ways to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector, expand its contribution to economic growth, and develop trade and investment partnerships locally and internationally.

During the event, Dubai Chamber of Commerce explored the promising opportunities emerging in the period ahead. Participants were also introduced to the chamber's main programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing Dubai’s investment-friendly environment and supporting the growth of the business community at the local and global levels.

The event emphasised the importance of representing the interests of the business community, which remains a top strategic priority for the chamber. The event underlined the chamber's commitment to enhancing the private sector's role in boosting economic competitiveness by strengthening the contributions of Business Groups to shaping legislation, increasing opportunities, and supporting sustainable growth across key sectors.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business Groups and Councils play a crucial role in fostering trade ties and strengthening the private sector's role in enhancing the investment ecosystem by facilitating the vital partnership between the public and private sectors. We remain committed to providing comprehensive support to enhance collaboration among key partners, including the business community and government entities, as part of our drive to cement Dubai's position as a global destination for growth and prosperity.”

By ensuring representation of diverse economic sectors, Business Groups and Councils play a pivotal role in driving trade and economic activities in Dubai. These influential bodies work to facilitate constructive dialogue between the private and public sectors, enhance Dubai’s dynamic business environment, and strengthen public-private partnerships.

