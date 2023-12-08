The partnership enriches the c entre’s offerings by leveraging the f oundation’s best-in-class family business resources and educational content.

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has entered into a new collaboration with the Family Enterprise Foundation to provide curated learning experiences for the family business ecosystem. The partnership enriches the centre’s resources and publications service offering by leveraging the foundation’s best-in-class family business resources and educational content.

The collaboration unlocks access to an extensive collection of information and educational content from the foundation’s Resource Centre, which features almost 2,000 items including videos, webinars, articles, podcasts, interactive activities, research reports, and infographics. A selection of blended learning programmes specifically designed for family enterprises also forms a key part of the service offering.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are pleased to secure this partnership with the Family Enterprise Foundation, which further enhances the breadth and depth of the resources offered through the centre. This strategic collaboration delivers the right tools to help us provide impactful services to family enterprises and all stakeholders within Dubai’s family business ecosystem. The sustainability of family enterprises in Dubai is integral to the strength of our economy, and we remain committed to empowering them with the support they need to achieve continuity and a successful transition between generations.”

The Family Enterprise Foundation is a charitable organisation focused on educational resources and research to support the sustainability of family enterprises. The foundation is closely associated with Family Enterprise Canada and the Family Enterprise Advisor designation programme and works to promote the success and longevity of Canadian family-owned enterprises.

Accounting for approximately 90% of the UAE’s private sector, family-owned businesses are responsible for a significant contribution to Dubai’s non-oil GDP and employ a substantial proportion of the emirate’s workforce. Many family businesses in Dubai were established during the 1950s and 1960s and are expected to undergo a generational transition within the next five to ten years.

Officially launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is entrusted with ensuring the growth and sustainability of family businesses in Dubai. The centre aims to further develop this vital sector and enhance its economic contribution in support of the emirate’s future development plans. Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the competitiveness of family businesses, protecting their interests, and empowering their current and future leaders to drive sustainable success.

Since its establishment, the centre has launched a series of programmes to boost the global competitiveness of local family businesses including the Dubai Family Businesses Leadership Programme, developed in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development; the Next Generation Training Programme; the Governance Series; and the Advisors’ Certification Programme. These programmes are aimed at preparing new leaders, educating family members on vital issues, and fostering the growth and success of family businesses.

In addition, the centre has issued a comprehensive set of Governance Guidelines to support family-owned enterprises, which assist companies in designing and developing governance frameworks to ensure a smooth succession process and secure the continuity of family businesses.

To find out more about the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses and its resources please visit www.dubaichamber.com/en/initiatives/dubai-centre-for-family-businesses

