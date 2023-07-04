Dubai, UAE: Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation, a catalyzing framework developed by the UAE-based global philanthropic organization to guide nations as they chart their way towards the transformation of education for their children and youth, has attracted support from Education Business Group (EBG), a non-profit formed under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and servicing 53% of the city’s private school student cohort. EBG, the first organization to support the Framework, has donated AED 531,517 to support Dubai Cares with its operationalization efforts globally.

Showcased during the United Nations (UN) Transforming Education Summit (2022) at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation calls for a “whole-of-society” ecosystem approach built on cross-sectoral collaboration to transform education in a way that creates equal opportunities across countries and accelerates human development towards a prosperous and sustainable future for all. The Framework has been widely endorsed by the international education community and was a key reference tool for the national consultation processes adopted by countries in the lead up to the United Nations Transforming Education Summit.

In line with EBG’s role to strengthen the culture of collaboration within the private sector and its affiliated stakeholders, the Framework calls for a robust partnership between public and private actors with a focus on elevating the private sectors’ contribution to the education ecosystem as a key stakeholder and contributor. As EBG continues to initiate forward-thinking strategies that ensure educational sustainability, the donation will contribute towards operationalizing the Framework in a way that responds to the needs of countries globally in line with their national transformation agendas.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The betterment of humanity through education needs to be our collective goal if we are to leave a stronger and more sustainable future for the coming generations. Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation is a call to action for all stakeholders to rethink their current strategies and rewire the education narrative so that we can equip our children and youth with the values, skills, knowledge and experiences they need to successfully navigate their way through the complexities of the future. We thank Education Business Group for extending their support that will contribute to moving this ambition from vision to reality.”

On behalf of the EBG, Poonam Bhojani, Chief Executive Officer of Innoventures Education added: “We are proud to be supporting Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation and contribute to a greater cause that will ensure a sustainable knowledge economy for future generations.”

“Together with the committee members of EBG, we believe that the Framework will empower the community and stakeholders to innovate and initiate a new mindset of learning to future-proof education”, said Kumar Verma, Managing Director of Scholars International Group and Chairperson of the EBG.

As Dubai further cements its position as a strong and successful knowledge economy, Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation opens new opportunities for partnerships and deeper and more meaningful engagement within the wider education ecosystem.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About Education Business Group:

Education Business Group, the Dubai Private K-12 Operators Group, is a non-profit organization that was formed on 22 November 2020 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Education Business Group is represented by 26 school operators, which are currently serving 53% of the Dubai private school student cohort, and aims to put forward innovative strategies and work collaboratively with stakeholders to further develop Dubai’s private school sector.