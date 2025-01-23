Dubai, UAE – On the occasion of the International Day of Education, Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), announces a new collaboration with Marriott International to launch the 'Education for Children' initiative this February. This initiative invites guests staying at participating Marriott properties across the UAE to contribute USD 1 per night to support Dubai Cares’ mission of providing access to quality education to underprivileged children globally.

All proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ global education programs that address barriers that prevent children and youth from accessing quality education and unlocking their full potential, ensuring maximum impact for underprivileged children.

Commenting on the importance of the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “This collaboration with Marriott International is a strategic and impactful example of how the hospitality sector can collaborate with philanthropy to drive human development on a global scale. By aligning Marriott’s global reach with Dubai Cares’ expertise in impactful programming across 60 countries, we are demonstrating the vital role the private sector plays in shaping a more equitable future through education.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented, "We believe in the power of travel to create positive change. Through the 'Education for Children' initiative, we are giving our guests an opportunity to contribute to a compelling cause that aligns with our core values of community support and social responsibility. We are honored to support Dubai Cares in their mission to transform children’s lives through education."

This collaboration underscores Marriott’s commitment to social responsibility and aligns with Dubai Cares’ ongoing efforts to empower underprivileged children and youth globally and transform their communities and countries through access to quality education. By engaging guests in this simple yet impactful way, both organizations aim to create a ripple effect of positive change in the lives of countless children.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.