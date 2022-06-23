GIVE - The Innoventures Education consolidated philanthropic initiative is committed to providing ongoing support to causes chosen by students

Dubai, UAE: Education opens up a world of possibilities for children, and has the potential to break the vicious cycle of poverty and inequality. Sadly, many children around the world do not have access to quality education, or drop out of school on account of poor infrastructure. Recognising their privilege as a responsibility, students from Innoventures Education-managed schools and nurseries are collaborating with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to help bridge the education gap by building four schools in Malawi, Senegal and Nepal, bringing the total to 9 schools funded through GIVE. Five schools had been built in Nepal and Malawi prior to the pandemic.

The Dubai-based students have used ingenious ways to support the Adopt a School initiative by Dubai Cares, which works towards providing children and youth in developing countries with equal access to quality education. Students aged three to 18 raised funds throughout the year, with events such as walkathons, bake sales, festive markets, inter-class competitions and dress up days. Innoventures Education-operated Raffles World Academy collected AED 50,000 through one enthusiastic walkathon.

A cheque for AED 632,000 was handed over to His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, at a vibrant function on Monday morning attended by students and staff across Innoventures Education schools. Students raised half of the total amount donated, while the other half was contributed by Innoventures Education’s Board of Directors.

HE Dr. Al Gurg said: “Lack of access to effective learning opportunities has become an ever-expanding global crisis that necessitates everyone’s urgent attention. This is the message that the students of Innoventures Education have demonstrated with their remarkable efforts in raising funds to help their peers in developing countries claim their basic human right to education. Their support will not only help in delivering quality education to those who most need our assistance, but also serve as an example of the positive impact students can create when they take on their role as advocates of educational empowerment. We are thankful to Innoventures Education for their enduring support to Dubai Cares and commend them for their efforts in instilling the values of responsibility, empathy and giving back among their student community.”

The Gift of Innoventures Education (GIVE) is a consolidated philanthropic initiative committed to provide ongoing support to causes identified by students. Beyond fundraising, GIVE emphasises a culture of voluntary service. Innoventures Education students visited Nepal to break ground on the schools sponsored by GIVE, describing their experience as “transformational” and “eye-opening”, giving them a deeper sense of gratitude and understanding of other cultures.

Over AED 2.2 million has been raised by GIVE till date to help build five schools in partnership with Dubai Cares: three schools in Nepal and two schools in Malawi. This year, GIVE will support building an additional four schools: one each in Malawi and Nepal, and two in Senegal. The schools will be fitted with furniture and gender-specific toilets to improve access to quality education in a clean and sanitary building.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “While improving the lives of those less fortunate than us, we also build strong values of global citizenship and empathy in our students, which are key 21st century life skills. Ever since the Gift of Innoventures Education (GIVE) initiative was launched, it has been immensely rewarding to see how our school communities collaborated with organizations such as our long-standing partner Dubai Cares, to bridge the education gap. From identifying specific causes, raising funds for them to actually travelling to schools, working on construction sites and living with the communities, our students have displayed global consciousness and kindness. We are proud of their contributions and the passionate support of parents and teachers for Dubai Cares’ Adopt a School initiative.”

Diya Patel from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, who participated in building schools in Nepal said: “The GIVE trip to Nepal was a life changing experience which put real life features into perspective such as education and lifestyle that we take for granted. I realized there is no barrier to connect with people and to create happiness.”

Thani Al Mehairi from Raffles World Academy said: “Holistic education instills in us students the importance of learning balanced with values. GIVE has enabled a unique channel for us to understand that we need to care for all of humanity.”

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy in Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy at Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and nine Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrollment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8000 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a member of the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae