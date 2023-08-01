Dubai, UAE: UDENZ, an innovative digital dental health platform based in Dubai, has successfully completed a $5 million Series A funding round, backed by a Performance Guarantee. This unprecedented success story is a first for dental startups in the MENA region, facilitated by a consortium of leading UAE-based venture capital firms: Hakim Capital Holding, Techcelerate Investments LLC, Inspira Management, and Dubai Business Corporation.

Since its launch at AEEDC 2016, the world's largest dental event in Dubai, UDENZ has transformed from a platform providing listing and appointment booking services to the region's first ultra dental platform. With 26 services integrated into one platform, UDENZ has handled over 100,000 search requests for a dentist and confirmed more than 5000 bookings. The database now comprises close to 8000 dentists from across the MENA region.

With this funding, UDENZ is set to accelerate its mission to offer Dental Ultra Platform Services free of charge to over 50,000 dentists across the MENA region. This service, underpinned by a freemium business model, marks a new era in dental clinic management and patient data applications.

Dr. Hisham Safadi, the Founder of UDENZ, expressed his enthusiasm about the funding, saying, "We're excited to pioneer the first ultra dental platform in the MENA region. This significant investment will empower us to build on our vision to revolutionize dental services, making them more accessible and effective for both practitioners and patients. It's a validation of our efforts and a catalyst for our future growth."

Additionally he added "With the global dental market projected to reach $610 billion in 2023, according to Grand View Research, there is a significant opportunity for companies like UDENZ that can streamline both practitioner operations and patient experiences while also enhancing dental management and cash flow positivity."

Dr. Saad Al Jaibeji, Managing Director of Techcelerate Investments, commented, "UDENZ embodies the spirit of innovation that Dubai and the UAE champion. This startup, born in Dubai's Silicon Oasis, nurtured by In5 Dubai Internet City, and matured within Dubai International Financial City's FintechHive, exemplifies the limitless potential within UAE's vibrant startup ecosystem. It's a testament to the entrepreneurial zeal that Dubai and the UAE inspire and support."

UDENZ's growth trajectory, marked by successful fund raising of $450,000 through crowdfunding and additional rounds, has now reached a new height with a notable Series A funding, setting a pre-money valuation at $2 million. Headquartered in Umm Al Quwain, with operations in Casablanca and Muscat, UDENZ is actively changing the dental healthcare landscape in the MENA region. This considerable Series A funding amplifies its mission of making dental healthcare more affordable and accessible, demonstrating the practical outcome of patient and dentist engagement that has been integral to UDENZ's success.

-Ends-

About UDENZ:

UDENZ is a pioneering digital dental healthcare platform, dedicated to redefining traditional dental healthcare practices. Offering a comprehensive suite of 26 services, it provides a one-stop solution for dentists across the MENA region to deliver efficient, affordable, and high-quality dental care. UDENZ proudly operates out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information, visit: www.udenz.io

Press Contact: graciela@udenz.ae