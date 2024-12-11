Dubai-based international IFA Hoxton Wealth has ended 2024 by surpassing £2 billion in Assets Under Management and reaching a milestone of 7,000 clients.

The firm said that surpassing the £2 billion figure was a defining achievement that reflected the trust and loyalty of its growing client base, whilst serving 7,000 clients across the globe has enabled it to redefine what it means to provide exceptional wealth management.

“This year has been nothing short of transformational,” explains Managing Partner Chris Ball.

“These milestones are not just numbers; they are a reflection of the enduring relationships we’ve built as a company and the impact we’ve made on our clients’ financial journeys.”

Over the course of the year, the firm also hosted 34 impactful events around the world, including 26 informative seminars and eight prestigious sponsored gatherings. These events not only strengthened its connections with clients and partners but also highlighted its position as thought leaders on the international stage.

In addition, Hoxton Wealth completed several significant acquisitions in the UK during 2024, not only expanding its footprint but also welcoming new clients. To support this expansion and solidify its local presence, the firm opened a new office in the UK, further reinforcing its position as a leading force in UK Wealth Management.

The firm’s commitment to excellence was also celebrated on the global stage with eight prestigious international investment awards, highlighting its commitment to innovation, exceptional client service, and industry leadership.

Perhaps its most significant development, though, was its rebrand from Hoxton Capital Management to Hoxton Wealth.

“The rebrand was far more than a visual refresh,” continues Ball. “It symbolised our evolution into a modern, dynamic leader in wealth management. Designed to resonate with our current and future clients, while honouring the core values that have driven our success. It stands as a bold statement of our ambition, growth, and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of financial services.

“With these 2024 achievements, we are well-positioned to embrace the endless possibilities that 2025 holds. Building on a foundation of innovation, excellence, and client trust, we are more committed than ever to empowering our clients and redefining success.” Ends.

