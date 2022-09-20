Established in Dubai, Vivere Hospitality offers an array of hospitality management services ranging from concept development, design, implementation, operations, and more. The company specialises in creating and managing boutique and lifestyle hotels, offering an inclusive hospitality experience for both end consumers and landlords in the UAE. The firm’s value-added service-oriented operational approach is attractive to hotel owners and investors with vision to create long term value by innovation and being ahead.

Offering a full life cycle approach to developing, launching, and managing hotels in the region, Vivere Hospitality ensures their clients’ hospitality businesses are a success. Backed with data, market research, customer behavior, and social media insights, the firm plans to add soul and purpose back into the industry, while filling the gap in the market for niche boutique hotel offerings.

After the success of their first boutique concept, INK Hotel, Vivere Hospitality plans to disrupt a traditionally rigid hospitality market by bringing innovative solutions and technology into future concepts, while focusing on creating bespoke hospitality brands. INK Hotel launched in January 2022, under full management of Vivere Hospitality.

Since its launch, INK Hotel has been awarded and recognized for its sustainability efforts, as the property uses solar panels, uses zero plastic in guest rooms and restaurants, while staff uniforms are source and made from sustainable materials – just a few of the efforts the hotel is making.

“This is an exciting time for hospitality. With the market currently being very set in its way, there is room to launch new boutique hotel brands that have a soul to them. We are also ready to introduce new methods, ideas, and concepts that we see a gap in the market for” comments Judit Toth, Founder, and CEO of Vivere Hospitality.

“The future of the hospitality needs to have sustainability at the forefront. Our consumers are becoming more aware and educated on sustainable practices and how this effects their day to day lives. Technology is also going to play a huge role in revolutionizing the industry, at Vivere Hospitality we will focus on developing digital and tech solutions for our clients,” Toth adds.

INK Hotel, a 4-star boutique hotel located in the heart of Al Jaddaf, is under management with Vivere Hospitality and is a success story for the business.

