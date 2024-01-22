Niche facilities management company Amantra FM has acquired AL MANQAB Technical Services, a Dubai-based company specializing in fire fighting and safety solutions, adding to its portfolio of MEP services and making an impact-driven foray into the construction industry

Dubai, UAE: Amantra FM, a Dubai-based niche facilities management company, today announced the acquisition of AL MANQAB Technical Services LLC, a specialist in fire fighting and safety solutions. The acquisition of AL MANQAB marks Amantra’s foray into the construction industry, where the integration of firestop solutions in design stages helps significantly avert fire hazards in the future.

Founded in 2018, AL MANQAB has built a strong portfolio of firestop solutions and ancillary offerings such as safety programs, fire safety audits, hazard identification, and risk assessment. AL MANQAB’s expertise encompasses MEP penetrations, electrical risers, shaft openings, floor/wall openings and joints, where sophisticated firestop solutions can play an integral role in averting and mitigating fire-related incidents in the future. The broad-based solutions, coupled with installation from trained technicians, constitute AL MANQAB’s and, by extension, Amantra’s competitive edge in construction.

“AL MANQAB’s tested-and-proven competencies in firestop solutions will synergize perfectly with Amantra’s existing MEP capabilities to offer enhanced value to our customers. The construction industry can be the custodian of fire safety in future buildings by incorporating sophisticated solutions in the design stages. The resulting preventive rather than reactive approach to fire safety has profound implications for liveability in the urban context. Amantra FM is proud to champion this righteous cause in GCC,” explained Sangeetha B., CEO of Amantra FM.

ABM (Al Basti and Muktha), ASGC, and Innovo are among the leading clients who will benefit immensely from that synergy following the acquisition. AL MANQAB has a good track record of improving fire safety and awareness in organizations through employee engagement programs. Such programs touch upon accountability measures and administrative controls to minimize exposure while underscoring the need to comply with global fire safety standards and protocols.

As toxic smoke and fires in buildings are a multi-faceted challenge with causes such as inadequate firestop measures in design stages, the lack of awareness among occupants, and indifference towards regulations and compliance with safety standards, a comprehensive solutions suite like Al MANQAB’s is highly desirable today.

Commenting on the acquisition, Naveed Yakub, Area Operations Supervisor at Amantra, said: “AL MANQAB’s competencies, coupled with Amantra’s growing ecosystem and an impact-driven approach to facility operations and management, will help institutionalize fire resistance in buildings across GCC. Al MANQAB adds a new dimension of MEP capability to the comprehensive suite of value-centric services we are building under the umbrella of Amantra.”

Consistent with Naveed’s words, Amantra has differentiated itself in the facility management industry through offerings and initiatives rooted in social impact. Amantra FM recently partnered with US-headquartered AtmosAir to help facilities in the region achieve optimal indoor air quality (IAQ) and improve well-being. As part of the landmark partnership, it became an authorized distributor and promoter of AtmosAir’s bi-polar ionization technology, which boasts a pathogen reduction rate of up to 99% in indoor environments.

“The acquisition of AL MANQAB, closely following a major partnership with AtmosAir, adds more impetus to Amantra’s aspirations of driving social, economic, and environmental sustainability in FM operations. We are building an ecosystem around customer-centricity, partnering with and acquiring companies we believe can add measurable value to life in urban facilities without compromising on the liveability of future generations,” noted Neethu Padmanabhan, Contracts and Customer Experience at Amantra FM.

About Amantra FM

Incorporated in 2020 and headquartered in Dubai, Amantra Facilities Management is a niche company specializing in non-core soft and hard services. Since its inception, Amantra has uniquely positioned itself through differentiated services tailored to customers’ requirements, values, and dynamic expectations. Its “small-but-mighty” value proposition has resonated with FM operators and owners who seek bespoke and reliable services, long-term association, and value-based pricing. Amantra is banking on its technological acumen, future readiness, and cross-functional expertise to gain market share and customer trust. Spearheaded by Founder & CEO Sangeetha B, one of the luminaries of the regional FM industry, Amantra is currently focused on delivering safe, sustainable and smart facilities to its clients across economic sectors while remaining firmly rooted in its niche.

