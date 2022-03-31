Egis, a leading construction engineering and mobility services firm with a major presence in the Middle East, said it has acquired multi-disciplinary engineering design consultancy WME.

A major player in the region, WME is a major provider of innovative, sustainable and cost-effective solutions in civil, structural, MEP, AV/IT and security, architect of record and infrastructure engineering services for the built environment.

Announcing the strategic move, Egis said the acquisition complements its existing portfolio of both multidisciplinary engineering and project management services and the general engineering buildings services, by enhancing the firm's end-to-end capabilities in Middle East across the life of the asset as clients look to improve building and infrastructure project efficiencies and cut their environmental impact.

WME has more than 550 specialist engineering and support staff located in multiple offices in the Middle East, the UK and Asia and has delivered projects throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore and Britain.

Their portfolio of notable projects spans retail, hospitality, mixed-use, commercial, healthcare, residential (including high-rise) and entertainment sectors.

Egis Group CEO Laurent Germain said: "WME is an ideal fit for Egis. The quality of the skillset it brings will drive substantial value for our employees and clients in the Middle East and beyond."

"In addition, WME’s presence in India will strengthen our potential in this key country alongside the Middle East and is a major step forward in accelerating our development as a group," noted Germain.

Egis Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam said: "WME’s market-leading capabilities combined with their collective design experience of a broad range of projects equates to an impressive track record in the delivery of landmark projects, that plus the addition of exceptional talent to our team positions Egis as one of the regional leaders in the built environment and infrastructure consultancy sector."

WME Founder and Group Managing Director Peyman Mohajer said: "I am very excited about today's announcement. Combining WME's team and portfolio with Egis will create a powerful world-class engine of innovation capable of delivering a sustained competitive advantage in the engineering industry."

"Together, we will create a rich talent pool and solutions portfolio, enabling our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable design solutions on building and infrastructure projects. I am proud of our achievements and strongly believe that this is a great move that will benefit our clients, employees and our communities," stated Mohajer.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions. With this acquisition, the Egis Middle East team is expected to grow to more than 2,000 employees.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).