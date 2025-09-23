OCI Global and Orascom Construction are pursuing a potential merger to establish a global infrastructure and investment platform headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Under the merger, the two entities intend to build a diversified platform spanning digital, aviation, transportation, power, and water projects, according to a press release.

The joint venture (JV) would consolidate financial strength, supporting large-scale infrastructure investments via equity, credit, and operations.

The deal would merge Orascom Construction’s $14 billion project pipeline with OCI’s investment expertise and financial strength.

In the potential structure, Orascom Construction would be the acquiring entity, incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and primarily listed on ADX.

OCI shareholders would receive new Orascom Construction shares at a ratio determined after due diligence. Meanwhile, OCI would be liquidated and delisted from Euronext Amsterdam.

It is worth noting that the transaction remains subject to board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

OCI, founded in 1999, grew into a global player in cement, nitrogen, and methanol, and developed the first large-scale blue ammonia plant in the US.

Together, the companies have previously generated around $22 billion in dividends and achieved an internal rate of return of 39%.

On 11 September 2025, Orascom Construction’s shares commenced trading on ADX under the ticker “ORAS” with a market capitalization of $905 million.

