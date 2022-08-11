DUBAI, UAE: Dubai Airports has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Workplace Redesign During Covid-10 category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Dubai Airports was recognised with a Gold Stevie® Award for undertaking a number of impressive initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect the health and wellbeing of employees, customers, and guests. This included the redesign of the Dubai Airports workplace with the installation of onsite testing and vaccination facilities and making these available free of charge for all staff and their families.

A series of important technology changes were also implemented in a very short period – redefining ways of working at Dubai Airports. This included the introduction of an online collaboration platform and relaxing of video conferencing restrictions to enable remote working, rollout of DAInsignia e-signature platform enabling 100% digital workforce with the ability to work from anywhere as well as the automation of HR employee services which helped to eliminate paper and enhance the employee experience. Not only did these changes improve efficiency but also enabled true contactless work maximising safety for all employees.

Welcoming the win at the awards, Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports said, “Dubai’s and the UAE’s response to the pandemic has been hailed globally as exemplary in how it balanced the safety and well-being of people while also protecting the economy and thousands of livelihoods across sectors. We knew that the restoration of consumer confidence was the first critical requirement towards achieving meaningful recovery, and we worked accordingly to ensure that our employees and customers felt confident in our ability to keep them safe and protected at DXB.”

The Covid 19 – Response Categories in this year’s Stevie Awards recognise innovative redesigns of workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep employees, customers, and others safe and productive. The special category was created to honour the contributions of HR individuals, teams, and entire organizations that have worked valiantly over the year to keep employees safe, healthy, employed, paid, and informed.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.

