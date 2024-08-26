PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports announced the launch of a new "Youth Award" category within its prestigious oneDXB Chairman's Awards. The additional category underscores Dubai Airports' dedication to nurturing the next generation of aviation leaders, recognising their contributions towards creating an exceptional guest experience at the world’s busiest international airport.
The oneDXB Chairman's Awards is an annual event organised that unites all Dubai Airports’ stakeholders to celebrate outstanding achievements across various categories, including innovation, operational excellence, and leadership.
The announcement was made during an event organised by the oneDXB youth committee in collaboration with Dubai Airports Youth Council, where young talent from across the airport community gathered to connect, collaborate and showcase their vital role in shaping the future of the aviation.
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, commented: “Youth within our airport community are the driving force behind our continued innovation and operational excellence. The introduction of the Youth Award category is not just about recognising their exceptional contributions – it’s about reaffirming our commitment to their growth and development. They are the architects of Dubai Airports’ future, and we are dedicated to providing them with the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”
During the celebration, youth engaged in team-building activities, designed to promote collaboration and camaraderie. A key component of the event was a training session focused on design thinking, equipping attendees with valuable skills and methodologies applicable in their personal and professional lives. Leaders from various entities shared their insights and experiences, reinforcing the importance of youth in driving progress and innovation. Additionally, a youth circle hosted by General Department of Airport Security on "Building Youth Leadership Capabilities”.
