Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports in collaboration with its service partner Mawgif has made paying for car parks across Dubai International (DXB) a breeze for airport users with the launch of a new mobile payment option – ‘Scan, Pay and Go’.

Through ‘Scan, Pay and Go’, DXB car park users need to simply scan the QR code on their parking entry ticket to be directed to the payment gateway where they can select one of three secure payment methods – Visa, MasterCard or Apple Pay – to complete the transaction. The users have a 10-minute window after completing the transaction to exit the gate barrier. Car park users do not need to visit or remember any website, register online or download any smartphone application to be able to use ‘Scan. Pay and Go’, making the option even more handy.

Commenting on the launch of the new system, Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports said, “We are delighted to launch 'Scan, Pay and Go’, which is the outcome of Dubai Airports' ongoing approach of working closely with all of our partners to upgrade every customer touchpoint at DXB.”

While the new mobile payment option is now available across all DXB’s car parks, the existing parking payment machines will also continue to be available as an alternate payment option for car park users.