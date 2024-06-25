Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s largest international hub, Dubai International (DXB), celebrated the graduation of 15 young, talented UAE national trainees of its Future Faces Programme.

The year-long programme, initiated as part of Dubai Airports’ ongoing Emiratisation drive, is designed for the UAE's top university graduates. Emirati graduates participating in the programme undergo immersive training and mentorship across key airport functions including Human Resource Development, Technology & Infrastructure and Service & Operations.

The graduation ceremony, attended by Dubai Airports senior executives, highlighted the company's commitment to Emiratisation and nurturing the next generation of Emirati aviation leaders.

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer of Dubai Airports, emphasised the importance of investing in the potential of young Emirati talent. "UAE nationals have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of our industry and our city," he stated. "Through programmes like Future Faces, we provide the necessary support, resources, and mentorship for them to discover their potential, thrive and emerge as tomorrow's leaders."

Future Faces is part of Dubai Airports' comprehensive Emiratisation strategy, designed to upskill and empower Emirati talent. This includes strong programmes such as the Rising Stars Internship Programme and the Fire Services Training Programme, both aimed at recruiting young Emiratis and equipping them with the necessary skills and training to succeed in the aviation industry.

