Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), was recognised for its bold commitment to data excellence, winning the “Smart Data Excellence Award” for the telecommunications category at the ninth edition of the Smart Data Summit Plus & Awards 2022.

Under the theme, “Big Data, Artificial Intelligence & Analytics: Powering a Stronger Digital Economy

for the MENA region,” the award was received by Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts Segment at du, for the telco’s ambitious contribution towards the emancipation of the Arab Vision for the Digital Economy.

Upon receiving the award, du was praised for its ambitious ICT products and services provision in the region. Coupled with digital transformation efforts, du successfully inspired enterprises to commence their digital maturity journey by adopting cutting-edge technologies and solutions across their organization. By embracing innovative technology both internally and externally, du has actively been strengthening government and industries ahead of the digital curve.

The 9th edition of the Smart Data Summit Plus & Awards brought together over 400 senior data, AI and analytics leaders from the MENA region all under one roof to explore advancements in technology and network.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae