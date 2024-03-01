​​​​​​​Collaboration set to drive a strong joint go-to-market strategy in the UAE, with further innovative use cases expected to follow to solidify du's position in the digital transformation space.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to spearhead a digital revolution in the country's AI-driven era. As part of this collaboration, du is adopting Generative AI technology across its operations to enhance employee productivity and transform the customer experience.

du will use the power of Microsoft Azure and Azure Open AI Service to improve call center analytics and agent response time, resulting in an elevated level of service for customers. By harnessing Generative AI, du aims to revolutionize customer experience by providing personalized and efficient solutions.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "We are thrilled to join hands with Microsoft to bring the next level of innovation to our business and our customers. By leveraging Generative AI, we are confident that we can deliver an exceptional customer experience and create a strong foundation for our digital transformation strategy."

One of the key initiatives du is undertaking is the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365, which enables thousand employees to unlock their full creative potential, enhance productivity, and develop new skills. This innovative tool empowers du's workforce to stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Silvia Candiani, Worldwide VP of Telco and Media at Microsoft , said: "We are pleased that Microsoft Azure AI is being deployed in the customer service sector, helping contact center agents to learn faster, work smarter, and deliver better service- ultimately improving their performance and job satisfaction. We believe that generative AI is the future of work, and we are committed to empowering employees with the best tools and resources to succeed in the digital economy."

With help of this collaboration, du aims to streamline and enhance its go-to-market strategy, ultimately positioning the company as a front-runner in the digital landscape in the UAE. With du's commitment to innovation and Microsoft's expertise in AI, this collaboration is set to transform the way businesses operate and customers engage in the UAE.

About du

