Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), a leading ICT service provider in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has launched a project to upgrade 300 DG (diesel generator) sites in the remote communities of the UAE as part of its ongoing efforts to achieve its objective of becoming a Net Zero ICT service provider and promote sustainable development in the region.

As the first country in the Middle East to pledge its commitment to net zero, the UAE has taken a bold step towards reducing its carbon footprint. In 2021, the UAE government officially released the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

du is one of the industry leaders in advocating greener strategies in line with the Paris Agreement and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. du aims to achieve its carbon reduction goals and has developed a long-term plan including various measures. One key element of the plan is focusing on optimizing the carbon footprint in its ICT infrastructure.

With a commitment to delivering the benefits of ICT to everyone, du has been working to bring network coverage to even the most remote communities. However, the power supply in these areas could not be provided without the use of diesel generators (DGs) as the primary energy source. This not only generates CO2 emissions but also incurs high operations and maintenance costs.

To address these challenges, du partnered with Huawei, a leading global ICT infrastructure and digital power solutions provider, to deploy advanced hybrid power solutions. These solutions will reduce reliance on DGs, minimizing O&M (operations and maintenance) workload and energy consumption. As such, du will upgrade more than 300 DG sites, improving energy efficiency and network coverage while addressing carbon footprint. By deploying advanced hybrid power solutions, with state-of-art Lithium Batteries, du will be able to reduce carbon emissions by 10,000 tons, equivalent to planting 500,000 trees annually. This highlights du's commitment to sustainable development and contributing to social causes through technological innovation.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "As a company deeply dedicated to sustainable development, we take immense pride in proactively implementing measures to significantly reduce carbon emissions. By deploying state-of-the-art hybrid power solutions across over 300 communication sites throughout the UAE, we are actively decreasing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources. This initiative not only lowers our carbon footprint but also ensures the delivery of more eco-friendly and sustainable services to communities in even the most remote desert regions. Our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility reflects our determination to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all."

This initiative is one of many ways by which du contributes to a low-carbon future. The company remains committed to working with world-leading suppliers to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development through technological innovation.

