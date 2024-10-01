Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, today announced an innovative partnership with Emirates NBD. The partnership offers every du Pay user a unique virtual IBAN, streamlining the process of sending and receiving funds within the UAE directly through the du Pay application.

In addition to the conventional method of using the du Pay physical card for cash withdrawals at any ATM across the UAE, du Pay customers will now enjoy the added convenience of cardless withdrawals from any Emirates NBD ATM in the country through this partnership, further enhancing their digital banking experience.

Nicolas Levi, CEO of du Pay, said: "Our collaboration with Emirates NBD marks a significant milestone in our mission to streamline and secure financial transactions for our users in the UAE. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are enhancing the user experience, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services, Emirates NBD said: "As a leading bank in the UAE, Emirates NBD has played an active role in introducing innovation in all its banking solutions. We are proud to partner with du Pay and contribute to the digital transformation in the UAE’s financial services sector. Together, we are dedicated to providing accessible and user-friendly financial solutions that empower our communities, embracing cutting-edge technologies and pushing boundaries to deliver excellence."

du Pay remains committed to its vision of redefining financial services through innovative solutions that offer convenience, security, and flexibility to its clients. This partnership with Emirates NBD further solidifies du Pay’s commitment to enhancing the financial experiences of individuals across the UAE.

For more information about du Pay, please visit www.dupay.ae

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.