Visiting students engaged in talent tours, interactions with subject matter experts, and practical sessions, providing them with a deep dive into the company's operations and potential career paths.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the successful completion of its educational initiative designed for UAE students. The series of engaging visits by UAE schools aligned with du's commitment to youth empowerment and Emiratisation, marking a significant milestone in the company's effort to inspire and guide the next generation of UAE nationals towards fulfilling careers.

In collaboration with leading local educational institutions, including Dubai National School, School of Research Science, American Academy for Girls, and Hamdan Bin Rashid School, du facilitated immersive experiences to provide students with an in-depth look at the myriad of professional environments that exist within du's operations.

Fatema Al Afeefi as Head of Employee Experience and HR Digitalization at du said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in the nation's future leaders, and we are delighted with the positive feedback and the impact our educational visits have had on the students. Our goal was providing the students with insights into our operations, expose them to diverse career paths that the telecommunications sector offers and possibly direct their academic interests towards these professions. We look forward to continuing our support and investment in the education sector and the empowerment of UAE’s youth through similar initiatives in the future.”

Throughout their visit, students were treated to a comprehensive tour of du’s headquarters in Dubai Hills, where they witnessed firsthand the critical operations and the technological innovations that drive the company's success. Engaging sessions with subject matter experts further enriched the students' learning, providing them a window into the diverse careers within du and the telecom industry at large.

Students also participated in interactive and hands-on sessions, including simulations and practical tasks, allowing students to experience the real-world applications of their academic knowledge. This blend of theoretical and practical learning ensured a rich, engaging, and educational experience, bridging a meaningful connection between the students and the world of telecommunications.

