Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has today announced the opening of its dedicated perimenopause clinic, offering tailored, comprehensive care for women navigating their menopausal journey.

If left unmanaged, menopause can be one of the most challenging stages in a woman’s life. Many women experience both physical and emotional symptoms during perimenopause that can significantly impact their daily life and well-being. This period can be particularly difficult, often necessitating medical attention or support to effectively address these changes.

To support women during this natural transition, the perimenopause clinic at SSMC will offer an array of specialised services for women approaching or experiencing menopausal symptoms. With a focus on preventative care, individualised treatment plans and educational support, the clinic offers a dedicated and holistic programme of support to help manage each woman’s health and concerns, during this transformative stage in their lives.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Dr. Shahad Mahmoud, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at SSMC, said: “I am extremely proud to have spearheaded the development of this clinic and I am eager to see the positive impact it will have on women who are managing this natural yet challenging phase in their lives. Our goal is to deliver exceptional, high-quality care through a multidisciplinary framework, bringing together a range of specialities – all within one clinic.”

The clinic boasts a range of services, including initial consultations with a gynaecologist, complete with thorough screening and assessments. Patients can then benefit from same-day consultations with a dietician for customised nutrition guidance, a psychologist to address mental health challenges related to menopause, and a physiotherapist. Additionally, the clinic offers a personalised nursing assessment and educational services for further support.

Dr. Muhieddine Seoud, chair and consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at SSMC, added: “The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology offers a broad spectrum of medical expertise in diagnosing and treating both common and complex gynaecological conditions. With the introduction of the perimenopause clinic, we can now provide specialised, compassionate care throughout every phase of the menopause journey. Our team is committed to helping women manage their expectations, understand their symptoms, and provide patient-centred care that enhances their quality of life.”

Commenting on the addition of the new clinic, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “We are delighted to launch our new perimenopause clinic, which is further testament to our commitment to delivering high standards of patient care. With our team of international board-certified consultants, advanced diagnostic tools, and state-of-the-art facilities, we strive to help women approach this phase in their life with greater confidence and assurance.”

As SSMC evolves, its diverse service offerings further affirm its promise to offer outstanding, integrated care. The new clinic not only highlights a dedication to women’s health but also underscores the mission to provide holistic, transformational healthcare solutions that elevate the well-being of our society.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: ssmc.ae.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae