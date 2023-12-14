DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it had signed a partner agreement with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to expand its digital transformation solutions offering. Through this collaboration, du aims to advance its position as a leading reseller and managed services provider for next-gen technologies.

du, one of the leading service providers in the UAE, is focused on enhancing customer experience, driving business growth and scaling their service provider capabilities to address the local business needs of enterprise and public sector customers.

This partnership with HPE will enable du to modernize and scale their capabilities, create new services to solve local market challenges and requirements, and support customers throughout their digital transformation journey. As an official managed service provider and cross portfolio reseller for HPE solutions, du will work closely with HPE to address digitalization, hybrid cloud, data and AI, as well as edge requirements. The organization will be able to leverage the global HPE Partner Ready ecosystem, solutions, and services to create new value opportunities and reduce time to market.

“Strengthening our partnership with du will be vital to our strategy of providing our customers in the UAE with more flexibility and choice,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, managing director, Emirates & Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We are delighted at the opportunity to help more customers embrace new technologies across cloud, intelligent edge, infrastructure, and software, and look forward to our continued cooperation. This partnership further highlights our commitment to investing in the Middle East and supporting our customers in the region through our extensive partner ecosystem.”

“Our strategic partnership with HPE empowers us to deliver an even broader array of differentiated services that will truly enrich our customers' experience and empower them in their transformative journeys,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du. “From the edge to the cloud, we possess the ability to proactively identify and address challenges, while offering expert guidance for ongoing improvements. Our unwavering commitment is to continuously support our customers as they innovate and shape their successful futures.”

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

