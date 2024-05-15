Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the partnership with the globally acclaimed certification body, CertNexus. It took place at the du's headquarters in Dubai Hills, aligning with du's strategic commitment to continuous learning and professional development in advanced technology skills.

The collaboration marks a significant advancement in du’s efforts to foster an environment of continual learning and innovation within the organization. Through this partnership, employees at du will gain privileged access to a range of CertNexus’s cutting-edge certification programs focusing on data science and GenAI. This initiative equips the du workforce with essential tools for innovation, keeping them up to date with the leading edge of technology advancements and supporting them in driving excellence across all of du’s operations.

CertNexus, recognized for its rigorous and reputable certification courses in emerging technologies, delivers training that meets the global standards of digital education in various industries including telecommunication, IT, and digital services. The partnership is expected to enhance employee engagement, retention, and motivation by offering pathways for career advancement and personal growth within du.

