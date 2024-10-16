Dubai, UAE – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Orange, a global leader in telecommunications, today announced at GITEX Global Dubai 2024, the signing of a strategic partnership agreement aiming to strengthen their collaboration, drive innovation in the telecom sector and further support the realization of UAE’s digital vision.

The partnership is under the overall umbrella of the Orange Alliance program, an initiative by Orange designed to develop and enhance collaboration with telecommunications companies outside its direct footprint. Through this program, du will have access to Orange's extensive services and expertise covering a wide range of areas such as products, platforms, tools, and best practices in management and governance.

du and Orange aim to overcome various challenges in the sector and seize opportunities to boost growth and drive efficiency. These include driving innovation, advancing customer experiences, and achieving digital transformation of the customers. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to grow mutual business opportunities and enhance the operational and energy efficiency of telecom networks and IT infrastructures. It also prioritizes training and developing skills essential for the digital transformation journey.

Statements from the Executives:

Bruno Zerbib, CTIO of the Orange Group, stated: “We are delighted to join forces with du in this new strategic Orange Alliance partnership, bringing our expertise, platforms, and solutions to contribute to its development. This partnership will address a wide range of challenges, from technological breakthroughs to ecological transition, as well as building up the necessary human know-how. We are also demonstrating our open innovation strategy and our desire to energize the telco/techco ecosystem.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "Our partnership with Orange represents a milestone in our collective pursuit of innovation and excellence through a forward-looking approach to digital transformation. Together, we aim to enhance operational efficiencies, broaden our service offerings, and solidify our commitment to operational and cost optimization. We are united in our mission to navigate the complexities of the telecommunications industry, propelled by the shared vision of delivering unparalleled solutions to our customers."

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

http://du.ae

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com or www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

Shamma Al Mehairi: Shamma.AlMehairi@du.ae

