Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies marking the beginning of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) specifically focused on delivering comprehensive Information Security services to customers in the UAE. By leveraging their expert knowledge and extensive capabilities, both companies aim to help customers accelerate their security transformation while effectively managing day-to-day security operations.

Dell Technologies and du ICT share a common mission of providing innovative services that improve the cybersecurity posture of organisations. By combining their expertise and resources, both companies aim to build a joint go-to-market strategy tailored specifically for the UAE market. This strategy will focus on developing service offerings that address local market challenges and enable customers to consume cybersecurity solutions as a service.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: " With the rapidly evolving threat landscape, it is crucial for businesses to have access to comprehensive and reliable security services. We are thrilled to partner with Dell Technologies to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers and enhance their security transformation journey."

To address the growing need for robust cybersecurity solutions, du ICT and Dell Technologies will provide a range of services, including cybersecurity consulting, managed detection and response, incident response and recovery, staff augmentation, and cyber recovery solutions.

"We believe that this collaboration with du ICT will significantly impact the cybersecurity landscape in the UAE," said Waleed Yahya, Managing Director-UAE at Dell Technologies. "By offering our joint solutions, we can empower enterprises to protect their digital assets, mitigate risks, and drive their security transformation journey forward."

This collaboration symbolises a significant milestone for both du ICT and Dell Technologies in the region. By providing end-to-end Security Services, this partnership not only offers customers enhanced protection from cyber threats but also reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

