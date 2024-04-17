Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the deployment of Microchip's cutting-edge TimeProvider® 4100 Grandmaster, as part of its investment in 5G technology.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "With the deployment of Microchip's TimeProvider® 4100 solution, du is proud to offer users this level of network performance and resilience. The unparalleled level of accuracy delivered by Microchip's solution allows us to provide the best performance to our users, while also ensuring that our network is ready for advanced carrier aggregation services. Additionally, with the inclusion of Microchip's vPRTC end-to-end solution, we are able to offer our enterprise customers the Trusted Time service they need for their Zero Trust requirements."

Microchip's virtual Primary Reference Time Clock (vPRTC) architecture, powered by the TimeProvider® 4100, is designed to meet the stringent requirements of 5G networks, which demand highly accurate and reliable synchronization. The bi-directional east and west redundancy enables Precision Time Protocol (PTP) timing flows to local source clocks and aggregation sites, ensuring the maintenance of a 100 ns Primary Reference Time Clock (PRTC) accuracy across the transport network. This synchronization architecture also protects against disruptions caused by Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) outages, offering enhanced security and reducing dependency on GNSS.

Randy Brudzinski, Corporate Vice President of Microchip's frequency and time systems business unit, expressed Microchip's commitment to supporting 5G technology. "By implementing Microchip's vPRTC solution, du can scale its broadband 5G services throughout the United Arab Emirates with confidence, ensuring that their customers enjoy the best service experience without disruptions." added Brudzinski.

With the integration of Microchip's TimeProvider® 4100 Grandmaster, du will delivering advanced 5G network broadband services to meet the ever-increasing connectivity demands of its customers.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae