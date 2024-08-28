Under the theme "Collaborating for tomorrow" du’s collaborated Emirati women entrepreneurs and fostered future leadership by connecting young females with women leaders, emphasizing mentorship and the support of women-led SMEs.

Dubai, UAE: In an initiative to celebrate Emirati Women's Day, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), conducted an exclusive campaign titled ‘Collaborating for tomorrow’, aimed at acclaiming the role of Emirati women entrepreneurs and fostering a new generation of female leaders.

du released a heartfelt video dedicated to showcasing the profound connection between accomplished Emirati women leaders and the young females determined to follow in their footsteps. The video depicted a mentorship journey with empowering moments. The film highlighted the impact of meaningful mentorship – showcasing revelations, enlightenment, and its significant influence on the mentees' ambitions and broader Emirati women's aspirations. It celebrated the valuable guidance and inspiration provided by established role models to shape the next generation of Emirati talent.

The celebration was graced by the presence of highly esteemed Emirati women across a spectrum of industries. These include former Minister Her Highness Lubna Al Qasimi, Her Excellency Meera AlSuwaidi from the Federal National Council, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and renowned Interior Designer Manar Al Ali. Each of these leaders brought their unique perspectives and experiences to the table, contributing to a diverse narrative of female empowerment and achievement in the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "Our focus with the ‘Collaborating for tomorrow’ campaign is to highlight the incredible achievements of Emirati women and to align with the UAE leadership's vision and direction. By showcasing successful Emirati women and facilitating pivotal mentorship experiences, we aim to inspire the next generation of young Emirati females to pursue their dreams. du is committed to believing in and delivering on this vision, as we strive to empower our youth and honour the spirit of Emirati Women's Day."

The Emirati Women's Day celebration at du feature a range of internal events designed to actively involve employees and support the empowerment of Emirati women. These included fireside chats and workshop sessions with Aysha Al Hamrani, and a transformative workshop “I am Remarkable” led by Dr. Aysha Busmait, in partnership with du Youth Council.

The campaign underscored the pivotal role of mentorship in career development and aimed to inspire young Emiratis by illustrating the opportunities available to them in various fields. Finally, SMEs led by Emirati women were spotlighted through business exhibition and networking opportunities, underlining du's support for the pivotal contribution of Emirati women in steering the UAE's progress.

