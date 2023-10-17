Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), proudly announced today its strengthened partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region. The new agreement will see du providing Emirates NBD with a secure and robust hosting environment with state of the art Tier III data centre to enable Emirates NBD’s to streamline its IT operations.

The agreement aims to enable Emirates NBD’s IT teams to direct their focus on delivering market-leading financial products and services to their customers The new data center will further elevate the robustness of Emirates NBD's IT infrastructure, offering greater scalability and ensuring business continuity.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “Emirates NBD has demonstrated their confidence in du's Tier III data centers, our technical capability and commitment to providing a secure and reliable hosting environment. With this strengthened partnership, we are proud to further enable Emirates NBD in running their solutions seamlessly, while ensuring high efficiency and security."

Building on the successful long-term collaboration for Emirates NBD’s first third party data center, this expansion will see the bank continue to benefit from du’s expertise in providing resilient and secure Tier III data center services.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD commented on the new partnership: “Over the years, du has consistently proven to be a trusted partner in our digital journey. This additional Tier III data centre is a testament to our collective vision for future-ready banking solutions. By entrusting our infrastructure to du, we can focus on providing best-in-class financial services and products to our customers. We are enthusiastic about this collaboration further enhancing our operational efficiency and strengthening our ongoing relationship."

He added, “Emirates NBD has always been at the forefront of technology innovation. Having successfully completed our IT transformation, we remain committed to enhancing our strong track record by continuously embracing innovation and integrating new technologies into our operations.”

du's Tier III certified data center facilities offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and industry-leading reliability. With a dedicated data hall in Dubai, du has the capacity to meet the needs of leading institutions like Emirates NBD while providing superior service and support. This milestone partnership not only highlights the trust placed in du within the BFSI sector, but it also paves the way for further collaborations between du and Emirates NBD.

