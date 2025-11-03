Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited (PEACE), today announced a transformative expansion of their partnership with the launch of a new UAE–Kenya segment under the PEACE Cable System. This strategic development represents a key advancement in regional digital infrastructure, directly connecting the UAE with Kenya and strengthening the UAE's position as a global connectivity hub linking the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The newly established UAE–Africa digital corridor marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between du and PEACE, building upon their initial agreement to land the PEACE Cable in the UAE. This expansion introduces unprecedented route diversity, dramatically reduced latency, and enhanced data resilience across the network, enabling faster and more reliable transmission of data, cloud services, and digital content between Gulf and African markets.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "The UAE–Kenya segment represents the next chapter of our collaboration with PEACE. This development strengthens our intercontinental footprint and reinforces the UAE's role as a central hub for international data traffic. In addition, it reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling global connectivity and advancing the UAE's ambitions in AI-driven innovation, data intelligence, and digital leadership."

The expansion directly supports du's strategy to accelerate digital transformation through strategic infrastructure investments that bolster the UAE's knowledge-based economy and establish the country as a trusted partner in global communications networks. The initiative reinforces the UAE's vision to become a world leader in digital infrastructure and AI-powered innovation while driving regional interconnectivity across multiple markets.

Xiaohua Sun, CEO at PEACE Cable, said: “The PEACE Cable was designed to connect continents, and this new link brings that vision even closer to reality. By directly connecting the UAE and Kenya, we’re expanding access, improving latency, and enhancing connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond — driving new opportunities for digital inclusion and economic development.”

The enhanced connectivity framework contributes to stronger international partnerships while fostering a more inclusive and accessible digital ecosystem that spans multiple continents in line with the UAE's surging adoption of AI technologies. The UAE–Kenya segment provides the essential high-capacity, low-latency backbone infrastructure required to power sophisticated AI applications, cloud computing platforms, and data-driven industries. This enhanced connectivity infrastructure will serve as a cornerstone for supporting AI research initiatives, hyperscale data centers, and ambitious government-led digital transformation programs throughout the region.

These developments position both the UAE and Kenya as key players in the evolving global digital landscape, facilitating enhanced communication, collaboration, and economic opportunities across Africa, the Middle East, and international markets. The strengthened digital bridge creates a foundation for sustained technological advancement and cross-regional partnership development.

