Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), hosted a two-day educational visit for Emirati interns in collaboration with Huawei to promote Emiratisation and youth engagement. The initiative is a part of du’s commitment to fostering the next generation of Emirati talent, perfectly aligned with the UAE’s strategy for promoting sustainable employment and professional advancement. This collaboration is aligned with the company's effort to inspire and guide the next generation of UAE nationals towards fulfilling careers.

The event saw participation from students across several prestigious universities, including the American University in Dubai, Zayed University in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the Higher College of Technology, the University of Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates University. These students, who are majoring in a variety of fields, were offered an opportunity to explore the real-world applications of their studies, experience professional environments first-hand, and engage with leading industry experts.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Head of Employee Experience & HR Digitalization, said: “This initiative, in collaboration with Huawei, is a testament to our investment in the UAE’s socio-economic growth and national development. Our goal is to provide the students with insights into our operations, expose them to diverse career paths that the telecommunications sector offers and possibly direct their academic interests towards these professions. By directly aligning young talent with market demands, we are not only guiding them towards meaningful careers but are also contributing significantly to the knowledge economy of the UAE.”

Jacky Zhang, Board Director of Huawei UAE, said: "Huawei is proud to strengthen our long-term strategic partnership with du in this initiative that empowers Emirati youth. By providing these students with practical experience in the telecommunications industry, we aim to inspire their future careers and contribute to the growth of the knowledge-based digital economy in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Emirati talent and fostering innovation in the region, in line with our strategy to develop young talent in the country."

The educational visit commenced at du’s HQ in Dubai Hills, followed by an insightful session at Dubai Academic City. The specially curated itinerary was designed to expose students to the multifaceted nature of du’s operations and the telecom industry at large, underpinning the practicalities of their academic learnings.

The Student Visit Program is a key component of du’s strategy to integrate Emiratisation and youth engagement into its core operational philosophy. du ensures that students are provided with a comprehensive view of the diverse career paths available within the company and the broader telecom sector by forging partnerships with local educational institutions. This engagement is illustrative of du’s and Huawei’s shared vision for a future where Emirati youth are empowered to lead the way in innovation and technological advancement, bolstered by meaningful experiences that bridge the gap between academic learning and professional excellence.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae