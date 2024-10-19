Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a major milestone in improving public safety and fire prevention in the UAE. In collaboration with Hassantuk an offering by Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services. du aims to significantly upgrade the fire safety infrastructure across the nation by integrating 21 cutting-edge technology features into the Hassantuk system. The initiative was unveiled at GITEX 2024, where du is exhibiting under the theme “Global collaboration to forge the future AI economy.”

The enhancement of the Hassantuk system focuses on integrating 13 hardware features, including interactive touchscreens, sensors, AI-powered cameras, and more, alongside eight sophisticated application functionalities aimed at bolstering the country’s fire safety measures. This innovative integration underscores the UAE’s commitment to adopting smart city technologies, with an emphasis on public safety advancements.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Office at du said: “We are at the brink of a technological revolution in the way fire safety measures are implemented in the UAE. Our collaboration with Hassantuk represents a pivotal step forward in our journey to create a safer, smarter society. In partnership with Hassantuk, we will leverage the power of IoT and AI technologies to set a new standard in emergency response protocols and public safety infrastructures.”

Yousef Al Harmoodi, Chief Business Development Officer, Core42 and General Manager, Hassantuk, said, “The integration of du's advanced technology into Hassantuk’s framework marks a significant step in strengthening public safety across the UAE. Core42’s expertise in AI infrastructure and IoT, will enable du to deliver advanced fire safety solutions that will set new standards in emergency response protocols. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving the UAE’s digital ambitions and ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of smart city innovation, creating a safer, more resilient future for all.”

The partnership between Hassantuk and du is a long-term commitment to continuous innovation within public safety measures. The project’s roadmap will prioritize the integration of innovative hardware and software features to deliver an unparalleled solution in fire safety. Among these are advanced device management capabilities, dynamic evacuation planning, and contactless registration all aimed at facilitating quicker, more efficient emergency responses.

The partners will explore future technologies that can further automate response protocols and predict potential fire risks, ensuring the UAE stays at the forefront of public safety technology. This initiative also promises enhanced user engagement through an improved mobile application interface, leading to heightened public awareness and participation in fire safety practices.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

http://du.ae

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

