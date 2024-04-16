Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Expereo, the intelligent internet provider, to extend du's reach to global enterprises that have a presence in the UAE. This collaboration will enable du to deliver secure global smart network connectivity to enterprises and government entities, meeting the business demands of today's digital world.

Expereo provides intelligent connectivity empowering global companies to be future-ready, enabling them to accelerate performance and growth. With an unmatched global reach, they provide secure network connectivity to enterprise and government sites in over 190 countries. Now, with the partnership between Expereo and du, enterprises and government entities in the UAE will have access to a full suite of global network services, tailored to their specific needs.

Karim Benkirane. Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Expereo to enhance our global network infrastructure and expand our service offerings. This collaboration opens the doors for us to deliver cutting-edge technologies and superior customer experiences, addressing the global networking demands of our customers in the UAE and government sector."

The partnership promises significant benefits for customers, who can expect enhanced service offerings with access to a wider range of ICT services and tailored solutions that meet their specific needs. The collaboration between the two companies will also result in improved network infrastructure, ensuring better connectivity and coverage. Customers will have access to innovation opportunities through joint research and development initiatives, enabling the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, the customer-centric approach of this partnership emphasizes delivering superior experiences by providing tailored solutions and responsive support services.

Dan Beevers, Managing Director EMEA, at Expereo said: "Enabling multi-national companies to succeed in the hyperconnected world of the future is what Expereo deliver, and ensuring that no matter where in the world our customers are, we can offer a network that matches both user expectations and business needs, is key. I am delighted that our partnership with du will offer our global customers a strong, reliable and fast connectivity platform across the UAE. I look forward to working with the team at du to deliver a world-class customer experience.

Customers can easily access the new services and offerings through du enterprise sales channels, further solidifying the accessibility and reach of this groundbreaking partnership. Key objectives of the partnership focus on expanding service offerings, enhancing network infrastructure, and fostering innovation. Together, through joint research and development initiatives, knowledge sharing, and capacity building, these two industry leaders will drive the digital transformation of enterprises and government bodies in the UAE.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Expereo

Expereo is the intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to 600,000 locations worldwide, working with over 4,000 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Seven2.

www.expereo.com